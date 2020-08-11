Arrest made after man is shot, seriously injured Monday afternoon in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The suspect in a Jamestown shooting is facing multiple charges tonight.

Investigators tell News 4 during an altercation at 834 Prendergast Ave., just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, 27-year-old Jorge Medina-Tirando pulled out a pistol and shot several rounds, striking a man twice while he was on the porch.

Jamestown Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and is undergoing surgery at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA.

Police located Medina-Tirando at an address on Euclid Avenue, and investigators later recovered the loaded weapon in a wooded area near where the shooting happened.

He’s being charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon and is awaiting arraignment in the city jail.

There’s no additional information on the victim’s condition at this time.

Officials say additional charges could be coming following further investigation.

