Bestar-Bush set to add 30-40 employees to workforce in Jamestown factory

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The newly combined Bestar-Bush company says its Jamestown factory is anticipating adding 30-40 employees to the workforce in the coming weeks.

According to Senior Vice President Marketing, Design, and Engineering Mark Weppner, you can find positions posted on the careers page under “contact us” at Bush.co as specific needs are finalized.

“Our immediate need for additional staff will be in manufacturing, but we expect to add more office positions to continue to drive our e-commerce business,” Weppner said. “This is an exciting time of growth for our company and we’re thrilled to continue our long history in Jamestown and to add to our team here.”

E-commerce positions include 3D graphic designers, content writers, sales analysts, and an inside sales and customer service team, along with engineering and product development personnel focused on quality and safety, the company says.

For more information, contact employment@bushindustries.com.

