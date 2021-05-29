Blue Star Mothers in Chautauqua County observe special service ahead of Memorial Day

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Blue Star Mothers in the Southern Tier are observing Memorial Day.

The group held a special service at Veterans Memorial Park in Jamestown to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The president of the group’s local chapter, says having to cancel last year, made this year’s ceremony even more special.

“To be back here after a year hiatus, I think it means more. It was cold and rainy, but a lot of people showed up, it was a very, very special day,” said Susan Rowley of Blue Star Mothers of WNY.

Dozens of blue star families, veterans and city leaders came out for the ceremony.