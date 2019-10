JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– NY Alert has put the area South of Hunt Road between Big Tree Road and Southwestern Drive in Jamestown on a boil water order due to a loss of pressure in the system.

Officials ask those in the area not to drink the water or use it to prepare food without boiling it for at least a minute first.

Until further notice, boiled or bottled water should only be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.