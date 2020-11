JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System (CARTS) is offering free rides to veterans and active members of the military this Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11.

Those who wish to get free rides must present a valid veteran or military ID card.

More information on CARTS can be found here, on Facebook or by calling (800) 388-6534.

