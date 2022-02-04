Teenager dies in Jamestown fire, child, firefighter injured

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WVIB) — A 19-year-old man has died as a result of a structure fire in Jamestown Friday afternoon. He was treated at UPMC Chautauqua, but died due to injuries from the fire.

Additionally, 3-year-old boy received emergency treatment at UPMC Chautauqua following the fire and has been transferred to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, where he is in stable condition. One firefighter is also being treated at UPMC for a burn sustained in the rescue.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire at 109 Kidder St. around 1:46 p.m. Firefighters entered the burning building and removed the two victims from the first floor. They remain on the scene and Fire Investigators are looking into the cause.

The name of the 19-year-old is not being released until all family members can be notified.