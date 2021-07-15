Convicted felon charged with possessing gun after body is found in Jamestown home

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A convicted felon is facing a charge of criminal possession of a weapon amid a suspicious death investigation in Jamestown.

On Tuesday, police went to a home on Price St. to check on the welfare of a person who had not been heard from by family members in several days.

They say there was no response at the door, so police forced their way in and found 32-year-old Geoffrey Ghiandoni.

Additionally, they discovered the body of a female who appeared to have been dead for several days.

Ghiandoni was detained and the residence was searched. After a .22 caliber rifle was found, Ghiandoni was charged since he can’t have a rifle or shotgun due to his felony conviction.

It’s not clear how the female died, but police do not believe the rifle was involved. Her body was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Her identity has not been revealed.

Anyone with information on this investigation can call police at (716) 483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.

