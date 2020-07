BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jason Talley is wanted by the Jamestown Police Department and the US Marshals for leaving the area without permission while on parole and obstructing justice in a homicide investigation.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to Talley’s arrest.

Officials believe he is in the Buffalo or Rochester area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.