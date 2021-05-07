Donation to Jamestown PD affords them a bomb-sniffing K9

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A generous donation will help Jamestown Police get a dog for detecting explosives.

Rand Machine Products in Falconer gave the department $85,000. The money will cover the costs of deploying the dog.

Police Chief Tim Jackson says the K9 will be trained to find guns and bombs.

“We’ve never had one in the city, so this will be our first bomb dog. It’s a great tool to have, a great tool,” said Jackson.

The department doesn’t plan on buying the K9 until next Spring when the training school is expected to reopen.

