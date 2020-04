JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dozens of hockey players in Jamestown are taking part in the latest fad to take over the internet.

It’s called the “hockey toilet paper challenge.”

Stacy Rivera shared a video with us and says her son Joey put it together.

The idea is to have a roll of toilet paper tossed into the frame and creatively juggle the toilet paper with your hockey stick.

It’s another way to have some hockey fun indoors.