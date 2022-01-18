Driver of tractor-trailer that fatally struck teen in Jamestown facing new felony charge

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown truck driver is facing new felony counts of illegal weapon possession after authorities say he struck and killed a teenager on New Year’s Eve.
15-year-old Alexis Hughan was crossing W. 6th Street at Washington in the city when she was hit by an 18-wheel tractor-trailer driven by Randal Rolison.
In the days following the incident, the 58-year-old driver was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of an incident involving death.
Now, Rolison is facing additional charges. On Tuesday morning, a Chautauqua County Grand Jury handed up a three-count indictment accusing him of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Authorities say that an investigation revealed Rolison had three unregistered handguns in a storage unit in the Town of Busti. They were found on January 7, they say.
Rolison could still face additional charges as a result of the hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve. Blood toxicology test results have yet to be revealed.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.