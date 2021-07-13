Drugs, $14,500 in cash found during raids on Lafayette Street in Jamestown

(Photo from Jamestown Police Department Facebook page)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — No charges have been announced, but Jamestown police revealed the results of a drug bust on Lafayette St.

Earlier this month, several law enforcement agencies worked together to search two residences on that street.

The night of the search, police say they found a scale, packaging materials, more than seven ounces of a heroin/fentanyl compound and more than $14,500 in cash.

The investigation into this is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking in Jamestown can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.

