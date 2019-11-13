Four people in Jamestown facing narcotics charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown Police and their Metro Drug Task Force executed search warrants at 58 E. Cowden Pl. and 21 Hazzard Street as part of a narcotics investigation on Wednesday morning.

Entry was gained in both locations by the Jamestown SWAT Team and New York State Police K9, according to police.

At 4:30 a.m., authorities found crystal meth and a .22 caliber rifle inside the location on E. Cowden Pl.

Police charged 47-year-old Ryan Robertson and 43-year-old Dennis Annis with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Robertson is additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Robertson, R.

Annis, D.

Investigators at 21 Hazzard St. found 29-year-old Craig VanHook and 27-year-old Kirsten Martinez inside.

VanHook, C.

Martinez, K.

SWAT officers say VanHook attempted to flush narcotics in the toilet as they came in. Officers also found crystal meth, cocaine, and more than an ounce of fentanyl.

VanHook is charged with five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and criminally using paraphernalia.

Martinez is charged with five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say all are awaiting arraignment. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.