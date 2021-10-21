Gov. Hochul celebrates state tourism industry in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul wants the Empire State to become a top travel spot across the U.S.

She stopped by the Harbor Hotel in Jamestown this afternoon for the annual New York State Tourism Industry Association meeting.

Hochul says the tourism and hospitality industry suffered during the pandemic since the borders were forced to close, but the industry is prevailing thanks to New Yorkers rediscovering their state.

“New Yorkers who did not know all the incredible attractions and gems that we have here discovered them. That’s the very good news because they couldn’t travel elsewhere,” the governor said.

Hochul says tourism is the number three industry across the state.