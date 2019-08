JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown Police say they arrested and charged a man with petit larceny on Saturday, stemming from an incident that happened Friday.

Police say, Kevin Klemens, 30 of Jamestown was a groomsman in a wedding and stole the newlywed’s cards with gifts.

The incident happened at the First Luthern Church on Chandler Street.

Klemens was taken to the city jail.