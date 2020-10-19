Health officials looking for information on dog after “biting incident” in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is looking for information on a dog.

They say there was a “biting incident” this past Friday around 12:35 p.m. It happened on the 300 block of Willard St. in Jamestown.

The county is looking to figure out the animal’s rabies immunization status.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 1-866-604-6789.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.