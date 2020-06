JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul says the state is asking schools to prepare for the fall.

She made the announcement while visiting businesses in Jamestown today.

The Lt. Governor says all schools and colleges are being asked to make plans to limit the spread of COVID-19 among students.

Those plans must be submitted by July.

Hochul says it’s still too soon to say if students will be able to return to school in September.