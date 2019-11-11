Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–On this Veteran’s Day many communities are honoring the men and women who served our country.

Here in Western New York, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 53 gathered at Jamestown’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The legion hosted a 21-gun salute to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“The idea of honoring everybody that are serving or who have served should be in our hearts forever. By having this special day, it promotes that and it reminds people that there are those making a great sacrifice both serving and who have served,” Post Commander Steve Peterson said.

Several other events were held in Jamestown to pay respects to those who gave up their lives for our freedom.