JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–An early morning fire caused extensive damage to a home in Jamestown.

Crews responded to the fire on Spring Street just before 7 a.m.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said tearing the home down was all they could do.

As the fire burned, sounds from the house alerted a woman living across the street to what was going on.

This afternoon crews started to tear it down.

Officials say the man who lived there made it out of the house before the fire spread.