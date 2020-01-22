Jamestown baseball team rebrands as ‘Tarp Skunks’

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown has entered the world of the Rumble Ponies and Muckdogs with the new name of the former Jammers baseball team.

Meet the Tarp Skunks.

Jamestown is well represented by a skunk. The skunk is a small, underdog animal fighting to survive – blue collar at its best. Just like a Jamestowner, the Skunk is trying to make a name for itself by being crafty, creative, and a quick thinker! Like Jamestown, a small town that you can’t ignore – a town that has produced top quality thinkers, doers, and amazing personalities over its long history! From TarpSkunks.com

The team plays in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Jamestown’s baseball history extends back to the 1930s.