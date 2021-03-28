Jamestown City Councilmember Vickye James suddenly passed away Saturday night

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A member of Jamestown’s City Council has died.

Vickye James passed away suddenly Saturday night.

James was first elected to Jamestown City Council in 2015, where she represented Ward 3.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist says James was an icon in the community.

In a statement, Sundquist went onto say James made an impact for countless individuals and that impact will be felt well into the future.

“Last night was a shock to our entire community with the loss of Vickye James. I share in our collective sadness as we mourn the loss of an icon for Jamestown. She was a councilmember who loved her community and fiercely advocated for our residents. Her decades of public service have made an impact on countless individuals that will continue well into the future,” said Mayor Sundquist.

Council President Tony Dolce weighed in saying, “I am saddened by the sudden loss of our fellow councilmember Vickye James. Having served side by side with her for so many years, she was a rock in our community and fought tirelessly to represent every voice. Her loss leaves a giant hole in the fabric of our Council; however, her activism and passion will continue to live on. As one council, we all grieve and mourn the loss of our sitting councilmember.”