Jamestown Community College adds new COVID-19 safety measures

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Delta variant continues to circulate, Jamestown Community College is adding safety measures before students come back to campus.

Starting Monday, face masks will be required in all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Those who don’t live on campus will not be allowed to enter the Hillside Suites at any time.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

Only two family members will be allowed per student to move in or move out of that residential building.

For more information, click here.