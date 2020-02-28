Continuing coverage
Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy
Jamestown DoubleTree hotel celebrates year anniversary

Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A hotel in downtown Jamestown is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

The DoubleTree first opened on this day last year.

The 100,000 square foot hotel features more than 145 rooms, a pool, and a full-service restaurant.

The general manager says when visitors walk through the door, they’re amazed at how well the newly-remodeled architecture of the hotel fits in with Jamestown’s historic look.

Close to 70 people work there right now, but the general manager says they typically hire more people during the summer.

