Jamestown Fire Department hands out free smoke detectors, keeping families safe during the Holidays

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Firefighters say having a working smoke alarm can mean the difference between life and death.

That’s why the Jamestown Fire Department has partnered with the Chautauqua Safety Village to hand out free smoke detectors to families this holiday season.

Fire Code Inspector Robert Smith says the new detectors are good for 10 years and do not need their batteries changed.

Smith also says making sure you install the smoke alarm in the right place can be life-saving.

“You should have them inside and outside of both your bedrooms and one on each level of your house.” Robert Smith, Fire Code Inspector

This was all made possible through an $8,000 FEMA grant.