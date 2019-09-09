Jamestown firefighter union concerned about staffing

Jamestown firefighters say the city’s staffing policy is putting everybody’s safety at risk.

The president of the city’s firefighters association says more people are calling for emergency service from the Jamestown fire department, but there are fewer firefighters to answer those calls.

That leaves a critically low number of firefighters available to answer and put out fires in the city and limits the number of calls they can answer.

“We can only do one call at a time. Right now as I stand here, the on-shift firefighters, there’s only 9 of them here today. That is the minimum staffing the mayor has chosen to implement for some time now. That only means that (if) we get 3 simultaneous calls, that fourth call is going to have to wait for some help,” President of JPFA Local 137, Shawn Shilling said.

We called Mayor Sam Teresi’s office for a comment, we’re still waiting to hear back.