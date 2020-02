JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A florist in the City of Jamestown is feeling the love ahead of Valentine’s Day as several hundred orders pour into their shop.

Florists at Flowers by Lakeview Gardens are hard at work getting ready for the season of love. Workers say a lot of customers combine candy and flowers to make gifts extra special.

Workers say the best way to order an arrangement would be visiting the store in person so they can customize the order.

The flower shop reopens at 9 a.m. tomorrow.