Jamestown getting in Christmas spirit with this year’s tree

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown is getting in the Christmas spirit.

The city put up this year’s Christmas tree. Crews will hang over 3,000 lights on the Colorado Blue Spruce over the next few weeks.

The tree will finally be lit on December 6, the night of the Jamestown holiday parade.

City officials say putting up the tree means the holidays are almost here.

Jamestown Recreation Coordinator Julia Ciesla-Hanley says “I know it’s not even Thanksgiving, but its one of those holiday-setting days where the tree comes to Tracy Plaza.”

The tree was donated by the family of Dr. Kenneth and Miranda Erickson.