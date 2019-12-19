Jamestown High School Principal resigns

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The principal of Jamestown High School has resigned.

The Jamestown Board of Education accepted the resignation of Dr. Rosemary Bradley, which is effective January 31, at a special meeting.

“We thank Dr. Bradley for her service at Jamestown High School and wish her well in her professional journey,” Superintendent Dr. Bret Apthorpe. “Mr. Williams’ leadership experience in our district and at JHS will help guide the school forward during this transition time until a new principal can be appointed.”

The current assistant principal, Dana Williams, will serve as interim principal through June 30. He has worked for the district as an assistant principal in both the high school and Jefferson Middle School for 11 years.

Allyson Smith, a former intern and Persell Middle School special education teacher, was appointed Dean of Students. She has been with district since 2013.