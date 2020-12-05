Jamestown High School to resume in-person learning Dec. 7

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown High School is preparing to welcome students back to class.

It’s resuming in-person learning on December 7.

The high school will take students’ temperatures when they first enter the building.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced.

Interim Principal Dana William says this will be good for students who may be struggling with online learning.

“Some kids just don’t respond really well to that, some kids need this in-person instruction. We want to make sure we give all kids that need that, the opportunity to come into the school to benefit from that.” Dana William, Interim Principal, Jamestown High School

Principal William says if the reopening runs smoothly, the school will likely continue in-person learning into the new year.