Jamestown High School working to remove some Native American imagery

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown High School is making more changes to its “Red Raider” identity.

In the last six months, a new committee, formed by the school, has been working on removing some Native American imagery.

While students were learning remotely, the district painted over some of the logos in the gymnasium. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker says the process is taking place to prepare the school for a new mascot.

“We start with the low hanging fruit, like the stuff that is taped up, the posters, for example, and then we progress to the really difficult stuff,” Dr. Whitaker said. “What would the most expensive thing be? Probably a toss-up between the gym floor and the football field.”

Dr. Whitaker added that the committee’s discussions should benefit students, showing them that honoring and appreciating those with different experiences is the proper thing to do.