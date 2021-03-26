Jamestown light show connects people with nature starting Friday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday night a vibrant light display will connect people with nature in Jamestown.

The Audubon Community Nature Center is welcoming Spring by hosting walks through its grounds at night with trails of lights leading the way.

We’ve got the trail lit with luminaires, and lights, you can get outside and it is absolutely gorgeous.

This trial is just lit up with all different kinds of things to look at and enjoy, but, at the same time you can kind of get used to the sounds of the night, a little bit of the dark, and see what nature is like at night.”

Jeff Tome, Audubon Community Nature Center