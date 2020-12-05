Jamestown kicks off holiday season, lights city Christmas tree

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown officially welcomed the holiday season by lighting the city’s Christmas tree tonight.

Following the tree lighting, the community held a “reverse” parade by setting up stationery “floats” in parking spaces along Third Street.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist says he had to tone down the festivities because of the pandemic.

“This was a very muted ceremony this year, we had three of our young residents, Robbie, Sydney and Avery who joined us today to light the tree,” said Sundquist.

He continued, “unfortunately, I’ve been telling most folks that this year I felt like the grinch for the holiday season because we had to cancel so many events across the city.”

The parade route ended with first responders collecting toys for the annual Toys for Tots drive.