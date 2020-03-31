Jamestown man accused of attacking police officer with bucket full of soap and water

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident at the city’s Woodlawn Apartments.

Monday evening, shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to the apartment complex on E. 2nd St.

There, police say there was a dispute between neighbors that resulted in a window getting smashed with a bat.

Marc Cheney, 47, was accused of the act. When officers tried to speak with him, they say Cheney tried to push past them in an attempt to get away.

According to police, Cheney then struck an officer with a bucket full of soap and water during the struggle that ensued.

In addition to being charged with assaulting a police officer, Cheney was also accused of criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration.