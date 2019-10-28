Jamestown man accused of trying to light gasoline nozzle on fire, escaping from officers

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man allegedly harassed someone at a gas station by trying to spray gasoline at them white attempting to light it, then threatened officers and tried to flee once at the city jail.

Darius Coleman is charged with harassment and reckless endangerment for allegedly squeezing the handle of a nozzle, pointing it at someone at a North Main Street filling station, then trying to light a stream of gas with a Bic lighter. Police said this happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

No one was harmed, and police said Coleman, 34, had left on foot.

After finding him a short distance away and taking him into custody, police said Coleman tried to run out of the jail area while he was escorted by police.

Police also said Coleman spit in an officer’s face and threatened to kill officers.

Coleman was then charged with attempted escape, making a terroristic threat, and another count of harassment. He was held at the city jail pending his arraignment.