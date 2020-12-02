Jamestown man admits to receiving child pornography on social media

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says a Jamestown man has admitted to receiving naked pictures of young girls on social media.

Officials say in November 2016, 30-year-old Shane Guay solicited minors through Instagram to produce pictures of child porn.

According to officials, on November 6, 2016, Guay received an image of one victim, who was 12 at the time, and two images of the other victim on November 8, 2016, who was 13 at the time.

During the investigation, Kennedy says officers recovered 587 images and five videos of child porn on devices seized from Guay.

Some of the images included prepubescent children, as well as depictions of violence.

The receipt of child porn charge carries a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine, officials tell News 4.

Guay is due back in court for sentencing on April 1, 2021, at 2 p.m.