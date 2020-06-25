Jamestown man and woman sentenced for conspiring to intimidate, retaliate against informant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Jamestown man and woman convicted of conspiring to threaten an informant will serve 24 months in prison and three months of time served, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s Office.

Officials say 27-year-old Bobby Hunt and 31-year-old Amy Dean were conspiring to intimidate and, or retaliate against an individual they believed was sharing information with investigators regarding drug trafficking activities of Ramael Fields, Jr.

They also believed the individual might also share information about Hunt’s possible involvement in a narcotics conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Fields was previously arrested in connection with a federal investigation of a largescale meth distribution operation in Jamestown.

Hunt posted a series of Facebook messages on October 17 and 25 of 2018 regarding individuals “snitching” on his “brother” Ramael Fields, Jr.

Officials tell News 4 on October 25, 2018, Hunt posted a copy of the cover page of the indictment that charged Fields.

That cover page, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says, included a list of individuals whom Fields and Hunt believed to be federal informants who provided information that led to Fields arrest.

Fields instructed Hunt to post the page on Facebook.

Also on October 25, 2018, Hunt and Dean left the individual several threatening Facebook voice messages, including:

Hunt: You know if I go to jail for conspiracy there’s going to be a lot of females after you!

Dean: That’s right [expletive] and his sister is one of them so go ahead and try [expletive] cause I live at 124 Barrows and you can come get yourself some, don’t you threaten my little brother!

