Jamestown man arrested after cocaine found in package at post office

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Jamestown man has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says on October 2, postal inspectors at the Jamestown Post Officer were alerted to a suspicious package addressed to 29-year-old John Guzman-Suarez of Jamestown from Puerto Rico.

Inspectors say while executing a search warrant they found a small portable charcoal grill. Inside they found cocaine in brick form wrapped in multiple layers of plastic wrap, food storage bags, and cleaning wipes.

Guzman picked up the package on October 11 at the Jamestown Post Office. After exiting the post office, Guzman was taken into custody by law enforcement officers.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Guzman was released on conditions after an initial court appearance.

