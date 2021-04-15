Jamestown man charged for firing gun inside apartment

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police responded to a gunshot complaint on Wednesday morning at 10:27, after it was reported that New York State Parolee, 37-year-old Anthony Camarata of Jamestown, discharged a firearm inside his apartment at 509 E. 5th St. in the city.

Police tell News 4 the bullet traveled through the floor and into the apartment below Camarata’s, but no one was hurt.

Officers say they called Camarata out of his apartment without incident when they arrived on the scene.

As the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the residence to locate the gun, detectives watched surveillance video from nearby locations, which assisted in the recovery of the shotgun Camarata used, according to police.

Police recovered the shotgun from the porch of a nearby home.

Authorities charged Camarata with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He is currently in the Jamestown City Jail, awaiting arraignment.