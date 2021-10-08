Jamestown man charged in connection to overdose death

Jamestown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging a Jamestown man with the distribution of heroin and fentanyl causing death, distribution of heroin and fentanyl causing “serious bodily injury,” and narcotics conspiracy on Friday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s Office says between July 2020 and June 2021, 33-year-old James Brandow allegedly conspired with others to sell heroin and fentanyl.

Officials tell News 4, Brandow sold heroin and fentanyl that resulted in the death of one person and the serious injury of another on July 31, 2020.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 20 years to life in prison and a $1 million fine, according to Kennedy’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now