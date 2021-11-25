Jamestown man charged with murder, taken to Cattaraugus County Jail

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says a Jamestown man has been charged with a number of crimes, including second-degree murder.
Wednesday of last week, 50-year-old Theodore Coffie was arrested on a Superior Court warrant. Along with murder, he was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, and second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
After initially being taken into custody at the Jamestown Police Department, Coffie was later taken to the Olean Police Department for processing and fingerprinting.
Following this, Coffie was taken to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
It’s not clear who the charges against Coffie involve.
