Jamestown man could spend 25 years in prison for 2017 stabbing

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the day his trial was set to begin, a Jamestown man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

In November 2017, Tavion Turner, 22, stabbed 22-year-old Dyllan Ownbey during a struggle on Willard St. in Jamestown.

Related Content Man indicted on murder charge following fatal stabbing from 2017

Ownbey, who was pierced in the upper chest area, was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he later died.

When Turner is sentenced this September, he could spend up to 25 years in prison. Currently, he’s in custody on $1 million bail.