Jamestown man indicted on drug conspiracy charge

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man with a history of drug crimes has been indicted on a charge of narcotics conspiracy.

If convicted, Rocco Beardsley could spend anywhere from 10 years to the rest of his life in prison. The 34-year-old Jamestown resident could also be forced to pay a $10 million fine.

According to prosecutors, Beardsley conspired with others to possess and distribute meth, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and crack cocaine. This allegedly occurred between December 2018 and April 2020.

In the past, Beardsley had been convicted in 2007 of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. He then received a sentence of 57 months in prison.

Beardsley’s currently on parole after being convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell a narcotic drug in 2017.

His most recent arrest is the result of a multi-agency investigation.

