Jamestown man indicted on murder charge

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jamestown police say Carl Sorenson, 28, fatally stabbed Brandon Holland, 23, in the chest last month.

According to officers, Holland was walking along the sidewalk of N. Main Street when he was approached by Sorenson, who they say proceeded to stab him.

Holland was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he died due to his injuries.

Sorenson was subsequently taken into custody at his home on July 7. He’s being held on $350,000 bail.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.