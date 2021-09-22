Jamestown man sentenced for deadly 2017 stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man received his sentencing Wednesday morning before a Chautauqua County Court Judge for a fatal stabbing in November 2017.

The Erie County District Attorney says 22-year-old Tavion Turner will serve a “determinate sentence” of 21 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Officials tell us Turner stabbed and killed 22-year-old Dyllan Ownbey during a fight on Willard Street in Jamestown on November 28, 2017, at 6:50 p.m. Ownbey died at UPMC Chautauqua from the stab wound to his upper chest area, according to the DA’s office.

Turner pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on July 26 of this year. According to District Attorney John Flynn’s office, Turner pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense on the day his jury trial was supposed to start.

After Turner’s previous defense attorney, Jason Schmidt, was elected Chautauqua County District Attorney in 2020, Flynn’s office was appointed special prosecutor.