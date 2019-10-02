Jamestown man sentenced for possessing child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Jamestown man is sentenced to 100 months in prison and 30 years of supervised release for possession of child porn, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

On November 19, 2015, Steven Fetterman, 36, had over 1,700 videos and almost 14,000 images of child porn in his possession.

The DA’s Office says 44 videos and 95 images involved prepubescent minors and minors under the age of 12, as well as depictions of violence.

According to officials, Fetterman previously engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of a minor in the early 2000s.