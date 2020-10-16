Jamestown man to spend 12.5 years in prison for receiving, possessing child porn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man will spend 12.5 years in prison after receiving and possessing child pornography.

In July 2018, a parent told Jamestown police that Matthew Bailer, 35, may have sexually abused her two children.

The parent said Bailer’s sister told her that a number of concerning pictures were sent on a cell phone used by Bailer. She says the pictures were sexual in nature.

Bailer was then arrested on a warrant out of Missouri related to a burglary case, prosecutors say.

Authorities searched the cell phone and found several hundred images of child porn. The pornography involved sexually explicit conduct by prepubescent and pubescent children.

In addition to his prison sentence, Bailer will spend 10 years under supervision when he’s released.

