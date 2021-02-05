Jamestown Mayor continues to recover in isolation

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

In a series of videos shared with News 4 by WNY News Now, Sundquist said he is feeling better and no longer experiencing a fever.

He also says most of his fatigue has gone away, but the new symptom has been loss of taste and smell, which he calls “a really strange sensation.”

The city government has been taking precautions this past week, including more double masking.

Sundquist noted that quarantining to keep others safe is a small sacrifice people need to make sometimes for the good of the community.