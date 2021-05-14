Jamestown PD honors Peace Officers Memorial Day

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Jamestown is honoring first responders who have given everything to the community.

Officials held a special ceremony in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. The day is in honor of all officers, locally and nationally, who have died or were disabled in the line of duty.

Police Chief Tim Jackson says community support is invaluable, especially on days like Friday.

“Don’t ask for any recognition, but today’s ceremony is strictly for the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, serving the people they protect. So, that’s the most important thing for today. But the police are hear for them, and I’d like the public to remember that officers have laid down their lives,” said Chief Jackson.

Jackson says only one officer has died in the line of duty in Jamestown’s history.

Patrolman George “Red” Kendall was killed while responding to a domestic incident back in 1915.

Peace officers memorial day is May 15.