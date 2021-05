JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here’s a story if you’re feeling down, Jamestown police stepped in to help rescue a couple of ducklings that fell into a storm drain.

Officers posted these photos to its Twitter.

The progression of saving some trapped baby ducklings pic.twitter.com/AzlShm4bHt — Jamestown Police (@JamestownNYPD) May 23, 2021 Jamestown, N.Y. Police

The kids were okay and able to waddle away with mom.