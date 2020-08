JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say a teenage girl who was missing for many months is back home.

Gianna Coleman, 14, had been reported missing since February 13. Officials say she has a history as a runaway over the past several years.

On Monday morning, police provided an update, saying Coleman “was returned home last week and is no longer considered missing.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.